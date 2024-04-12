Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Pavion Blue Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 2.8% of Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Narwhal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 99,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,590,000 after purchasing an additional 8,106 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 71,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $653,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,396,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,198,000 after purchasing an additional 200,193 shares during the period. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $13,984,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.31.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $148.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.08. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $144.95 and a fifty-two week high of $175.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 37.79%. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,099,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,810,030.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,099,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,810,030.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,099,078.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

