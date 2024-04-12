Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.04

Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.04 and traded as low as C$3.64. Journey Energy shares last traded at C$3.69, with a volume of 87,009 shares traded.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Journey Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.71, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of C$226.38 million, a PE ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 3.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$3.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.04.

Journey Energy (TSE:JOY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$55.91 million during the quarter. Journey Energy had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 8.46%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Journey Energy Inc. will post 0.363189 earnings per share for the current year.

Journey Energy Inc is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012. Journey Energy Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

