JPMorgan Brazil Investment Trust (LON:JPB) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $66.50

JPMorgan Brazil Investment Trust (LON:JPB – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 66.50 ($0.84) and traded as high as GBX 66.50 ($0.84). JPMorgan Brazil Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 66.50 ($0.84), with a volume of 31,267 shares.
JPMorgan Brazil Investment Trust Trading Down 0.4 %
About JPMorgan Brazil Investment Trust
JPMorgan Brazil Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Brazil. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
