Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.47

Shares of Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.47 and traded as low as $5.16. Kamada shares last traded at $5.20, with a volume of 13,851 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KMDA. StockNews.com upgraded Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Kamada in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.47. The stock has a market cap of $298.84 million, a PE ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 1.04.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $36.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.71 million. Kamada had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 5.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kamada Ltd. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in Kamada by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 11,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 307,831 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Kamada by 2,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 35,580 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Kamada by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 16,886 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kamada by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 779,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 23,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kamada by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 22,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

Kamada Ltd. manufactures and sells plasma-derived protein therapeutics. Its commercial products include KAMRAB/KEDRAB for treating prophylaxis of rabies; CYTOGAM for Prophylaxis of Cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplants; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; GLASSIA for intravenous AATD; KAMRHO (D) IM for prophylaxis of hemolytic disease of newborns; KAMRHO (D) IV for immune thermobocytopunic purpura; and Echis coloratus and Vipera palaestinae Antiserum for the treatment of snake bite.

