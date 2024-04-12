KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 273,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,395 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $3,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the first quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the first quarter worth $40,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 3,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 79.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp Price Performance

KeyCorp stock opened at $14.72 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $15.86. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,405 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $48,487.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,630 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $48,487.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 214,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Trina M. Evans sold 12,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $175,527.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,481.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,442 shares of company stock worth $303,914 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KEY. Stephens raised shares of KeyCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.53.

View Our Latest Research Report on KeyCorp

KeyCorp Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.