Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Free Report) by 137.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 332,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,655 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kinetik were worth $11,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Kinetik by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Kinetik by 9.3% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kinetik in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinetik in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Kinetik by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jamie Welch bought 14,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.75 per share, for a total transaction of $499,972.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,599,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,473,843.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Anne Psencik sold 3,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $113,183.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 247,128 shares in the company, valued at $8,790,342.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jamie Welch bought 14,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.75 per share, with a total value of $499,972.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,599,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,473,843.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,095,803 shares of company stock worth $442,051,135. 3.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinetik Stock Up 0.3 %

Kinetik stock opened at $39.32 on Friday. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $40.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.91 and a 200-day moving average of $34.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.80.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $1.24. Kinetik had a net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 49.32%. The company had revenue of $348.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kinetik Holdings Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinetik Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Kinetik’s payout ratio is currently 132.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KNTK shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Kinetik in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kinetik from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Kinetik Company Profile

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

