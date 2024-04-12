Kodal Minerals (LON:KOD) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.43

Kodal Minerals PLC (LON:KOD – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.43 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.41 ($0.01). Kodal Minerals shares last traded at GBX 0.43 ($0.01), with a volume of 56,779,108 shares changing hands.

Kodal Minerals Trading Down 3.4 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

About Kodal Minerals

Kodal Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in the United Kingdom and West Africa. The company explores for lithium and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Bougouni Lithium project located in Mali. Kodal Minerals PLC was incorporated in 2010 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

