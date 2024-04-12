Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lear were worth $3,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,293 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 755 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 873 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 14,001 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.81, for a total value of $387,227.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,465,019.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $1,415,224.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,483.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.81, for a total value of $387,227.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,465,019.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEA stock opened at $136.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $117.79 and a 12-month high of $157.90.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. Analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 14.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.82%.

LEA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on Lear from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lear from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lear from $195.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lear from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.44.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

