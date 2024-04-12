Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.74

Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$19.74 and traded as high as C$22.01. Leon’s Furniture shares last traded at C$21.70, with a volume of 22,223 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Leon’s Furniture from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Leon’s Furniture Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$21.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$19.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.13.

Leon's Furniture (TSE:LNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$686.90 million during the quarter. Leon's Furniture had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 5.66%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Leon's Furniture Limited will post 2.0611111 earnings per share for the current year.

Leon’s Furniture Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Leon’s Furniture’s payout ratio is currently 35.64%.

Insider Activity at Leon’s Furniture

In other Leon’s Furniture news, Senior Officer John Andrew Cooney sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.64, for a total transaction of C$226,399.00. 69.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Leon’s Furniture



Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. It operates in two segments, Leon's and The Brick. The company provides repair services for household furniture, electronics, and appliances; home office products; warranties; and credit insurance products, including life, dismemberment, disability, critical illness, and involuntary unemployment.

