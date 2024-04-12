Liquidmetal Technologies (OTCMKTS:LQMT) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.06

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQMT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and traded as high as $0.07. Liquidmetal Technologies shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 189,577 shares.
Liquidmetal Technologies Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.06.
Liquidmetal Technologies Company Profile
Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc, a materials technology company, designs, develops, and sells custom products and parts from bulk amorphous alloys to various industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides bulk amorphous alloy custom products and parts for applications, which include non-consumer electronic devices, medical products, automotive components, and sports and leisure goods.
