Lucara Diamond (OTCMKTS:LUCRF) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.27

Lucara Diamond Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUCRF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.27 and traded as low as $0.24. Lucara Diamond shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 271,201 shares.
Lucara Diamond Stock Up 2.7 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.27.
About Lucara Diamond
Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, engages in the development and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates Clara Platform, a digital sales platform for rough diamonds. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.
