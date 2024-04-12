LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LYB. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 8,596 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $731,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $102.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $84.80 and a 52-week high of $106.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.95.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.85 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.28%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LYB. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan sold 18,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $1,819,431.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,246.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan sold 18,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $1,819,431.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,246.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 9,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.92, for a total transaction of $938,651.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,847,899.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,853 shares of company stock worth $8,077,267 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

