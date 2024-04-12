LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stock Holdings Decreased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,861 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LYB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 250.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,331,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $406,726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096,710 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,010,000 after buying an additional 2,995,335 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 170.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,331,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $276,576,000 after buying an additional 2,099,644 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 490.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,464,618 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $134,495,000 after buying an additional 1,216,737 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,571,985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $339,624,000 after buying an additional 935,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

LYB stock opened at $102.91 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $84.80 and a 52-week high of $106.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.07). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 77.28%.

LYB has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Vertical Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan sold 18,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $1,819,431.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,246.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 9,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.92, for a total transaction of $938,651.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,847,899.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan sold 18,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $1,819,431.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,246.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,853 shares of company stock valued at $8,077,267 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

