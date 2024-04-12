Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

MDGL has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $382.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $336.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $338.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $351.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.40.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $245.27 on Friday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $119.76 and a 12 month high of $322.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 5.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of -12.30 and a beta of -0.47.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($5.26) by ($0.42). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($4.98) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -21.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard S. Levy sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.48, for a total value of $2,832,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,529.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James M. Daly sold 32,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total value of $3,338,894.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,118.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard S. Levy sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.48, for a total value of $2,832,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,529.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,496 shares of company stock worth $31,362,420 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,888,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $437,051,000 after buying an additional 333,888 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,573,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $229,770,000 after buying an additional 107,816 shares in the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 1,105,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,846,000 after purchasing an additional 605,741 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,043,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,057,000 after purchasing an additional 91,027 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 966,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,822,000 after purchasing an additional 141,334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

