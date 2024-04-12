Man Wah (OTCMKTS:MAWHY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.69

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.69 and traded as high as $13.80. Man Wah shares last traded at $13.80, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.

Man Wah Stock Down 5.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Man Wah

Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture, wholesale, trading, and distribution of sofas and ancillary products in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products, Other Products, Other Business, and Home Group Business segments.

