Manchester & London (LON:MNL) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $644.77

Shares of Manchester & London (LON:MNL – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 644.77 ($8.16) and traded as high as GBX 650 ($8.23). Manchester & London shares last traded at GBX 640 ($8.10), with a volume of 73,865 shares trading hands.

Get Manchester & London alerts:

Manchester & London Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of £257.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 901.41 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 644.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 547.46.

Manchester & London Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Manchester & London’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,971.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Manchester & London

Manchester & London Company Profile

In other Manchester & London news, insider Daren John Morris sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 663 ($8.39), for a total value of £39,780 ($50,348.06). Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Manchester & London Investment Trust plc is a close-ended fund launched and managed by M&L Capital Management Limited. The fund primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It makes its investments across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies by employing a fundamental analysis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester & London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester & London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.