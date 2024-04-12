Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 62.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,939 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,313,242,000 after acquiring an additional 62,400,056 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth $188,566,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 54.3% during the third quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 13,166,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $712,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634,127 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth $107,779,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 43.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,043,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $381,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142,391 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $71.53 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $85.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.33 and a 200-day moving average of $61.64. The firm has a market cap of $61.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.50.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 7th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $326,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,099,875.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,845.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $326,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,099,875.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,000 shares of company stock worth $7,188,790. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on MRVL shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.58.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MRVL

About Marvell Technology

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.