Mary Powell Sells 22,549 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) CEO Mary Powell sold 22,549 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $272,166.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,583,799.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Mary Powell sold 9,311 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $112,756.21.

On Thursday, February 29th, Mary Powell sold 5,424 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $65,738.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $11.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.86 and its 200 day moving average is $13.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $23.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.46.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($1.20). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 71.00%. The firm had revenue of $516.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.74 million. Research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 3,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Sunrun by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Sunrun by 149.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,880 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 735.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RUN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Sunrun from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.05.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

