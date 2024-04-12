Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 251,696 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Match Group were worth $9,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 4,348.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 79,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after buying an additional 78,138 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 76,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 377,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,775,000 after buying an additional 7,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MTCH shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Match Group from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Match Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.39.

Match Group Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $33.81 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.85 and a fifty-two week high of $49.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.13.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $866.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.31 million. Match Group had a net margin of 19.36% and a negative return on equity of 313.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

