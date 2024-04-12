Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $52.20

Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $52.20 and traded as low as $51.71. Metro shares last traded at $51.71, with a volume of 4,771 shares changing hands.
Metro Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.20.
Metro Company Profile
Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Metro
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Here are the Pros and Cons of Using Options Call Debit Spreads
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Carmax Returns to the Bargain Basement: Buy the Dip?
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Dividend Aristocrat Fastenal Goes on Sale: Buy It While It’s Down
Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.