Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,394,848 Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB – Free Report) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,620,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,394,848 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Taseko Mines were worth $10,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGB. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Taseko Mines during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Taseko Mines by 139.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 11,184 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Taseko Mines during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Taseko Mines during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in Taseko Mines by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 6,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines stock opened at $2.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $728.23 million, a PE ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.99. Taseko Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $2.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.46.

Taseko Mines ( NYSE:TGB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $112.90 million during the quarter. Taseko Mines had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 11.54%. Analysts expect that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

TGB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Taseko Mines in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on Taseko Mines from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Taseko Mines from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company's principal asset comprises 87.5% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

