Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 34,407 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 271,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,407 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $11,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 15,550.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 665.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 373.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 756 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $25,000.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 396,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,128,293.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Unity Software news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $25,000.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 396,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,128,293.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 3,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $100,358.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,111,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,147,511.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 341,723 shares of company stock valued at $9,577,516 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

U stock opened at $26.05 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $50.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.89). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 37.64%. The business had revenue of $609.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on U shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Unity Software from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. HSBC started coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Unity Software from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Unity Software from $50.00 to $33.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Macquarie cut Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.03.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

