Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,763,234 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 276,626 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $12,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Plug Power by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,888 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 275.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 66,573 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 48,854 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. 43.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power stock opened at $2.96 on Friday. Plug Power Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $13.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $222.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.21 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 153.57% and a negative return on equity of 38.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

PLUG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Roth Capital raised Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. B. Riley dropped their price target on Plug Power from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Plug Power from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.05.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

