Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 41.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,313 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,366 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $12,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 2.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Littelfuse by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,893,000 after acquiring an additional 37,011 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

LFUS opened at $238.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $238.35 and its 200 day moving average is $240.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.34. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.80 and a 12-month high of $309.94.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.02. The business had revenue of $533.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.76 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 25.15%.

Insider Transactions at Littelfuse

In related news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total transaction of $227,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,435.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 916 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total transaction of $227,332.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,435.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 1,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total value of $470,673.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,884,641.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,064,413 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LFUS

Littelfuse Profile

(Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.