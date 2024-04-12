Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 11,615 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 105,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,615 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $11,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1,775.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TROW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised T. Rowe Price Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.70.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $121,913.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,511,925.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,034,116.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,357.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $121,913.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,511,925.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $117.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.43. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.43 and a one year high of $132.76. The firm has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.40.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.12. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 27.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.92%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

