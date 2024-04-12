Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys New Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 281,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,154,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532,350 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $117,938,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 20,880.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,845,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,418,000 after buying an additional 2,832,240 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2,334.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,877,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13,339.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,786,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,419 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance
SPYV stock opened at $48.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.50. The company has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $39.51 and a 52-week high of $50.20.
About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF
SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Here are the Pros and Cons of Using Options Call Debit Spreads
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Carmax Returns to the Bargain Basement: Buy the Dip?
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Dividend Aristocrat Fastenal Goes on Sale: Buy It While It’s Down
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.