Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Decreases Position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,994,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 90,640 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $11,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,363,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,858,000 after purchasing an additional 384,244 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,313,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,187,000 after purchasing an additional 250,730 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,961,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,844,000 after purchasing an additional 310,893 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,443,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,415,000 after purchasing an additional 545,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,388,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,896,000 after purchasing an additional 120,178 shares during the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UNIT opened at $5.70 on Friday. Uniti Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $6.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -31.66 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -333.31%.

UNIT has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Uniti Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 140,000 fiber route miles, 8.5 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

