Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $12,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 9,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on FDS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 target price (down from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $442.70.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of FDS stock opened at $427.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $460.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $456.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $380.96 and a 12 month high of $488.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.39. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 22.72%. The business had revenue of $545.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.93 million. Sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.04%.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total value of $1,428,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,147,798.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

