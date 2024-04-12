Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,250 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $11,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 714.3% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPG stock opened at $146.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $47.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.65. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.17 and a fifty-two week high of $157.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.42 and a 200-day moving average of $134.10.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.34 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 70.97% and a net margin of 42.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.75%.

SPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.22.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

