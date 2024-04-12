Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 343,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,849 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $11,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Avangrid alerts:

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Avangrid by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,669,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,831,000 after buying an additional 72,761 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Avangrid by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,436,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,514,000 after purchasing an additional 361,132 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Avangrid by 1.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,782,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,510,000 after purchasing an additional 44,075 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Avangrid by 11.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,266,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,403,000 after purchasing an additional 231,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Avangrid by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,832,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,201,000 after purchasing an additional 32,944 shares in the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avangrid Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of AGR stock opened at $35.76 on Friday. Avangrid, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.46 and a 12-month high of $41.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.16. The firm has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.56.

Avangrid Dividend Announcement

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Avangrid had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Avangrid’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AGR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Avangrid from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Avangrid from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Avangrid

Avangrid Profile

(Free Report)

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.