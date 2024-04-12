Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $11.79 Million Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 142,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,574 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $11,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 471.4% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AFL. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.85.

AFL stock opened at $79.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $64.10 and a 52-week high of $86.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.91.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.22). Aflac had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total value of $423,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total value of $423,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $239,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,850.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,493 shares of company stock worth $3,765,706. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

