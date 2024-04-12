Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $13 Million Stock Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,338 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $12,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,618,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $215,742,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 26.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,142,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $364,631,000 after buying an additional 1,083,420 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 324.6% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 938,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,418,000 after buying an additional 717,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 722.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 757,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,367,000 after buying an additional 665,100 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HIG. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.75.

NYSE:HIG opened at $97.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.01 and a fifty-two week high of $103.64. The company has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.18.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.62. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $82,216.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,635,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $82,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,635,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 15,000 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $1,344,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,137.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 253,715 shares of company stock worth $22,789,138 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

