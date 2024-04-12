Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 239.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,198 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $10,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRD. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,563,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,755,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,633,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,640,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,154,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHRD shares. Bank of America cut Chord Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Chord Energy from $218.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Chord Energy from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Chord Energy from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Chord Energy from $178.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chord Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.40.

Chord Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CHRD opened at $187.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.65. Chord Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $133.34 and a 12-month high of $188.26.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $964.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.67 million. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 26.27%. Equities analysts anticipate that Chord Energy Co. will post 21.97 EPS for the current year.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. This is a positive change from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is presently 21.25%.

Chord Energy Company Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

