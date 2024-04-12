Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 37.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,793 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $11,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRI. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 162.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 17.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Thomson Reuters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “underperform underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $142.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.42.

Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $154.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.13. Thomson Reuters Co. has a twelve month low of $117.46 and a twelve month high of $161.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.65.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 36.99%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

