Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 103,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,146 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $10,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 9,281.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,368,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,248 shares during the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (down from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.67.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 7,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total value of $855,524.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,350.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 7,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total value of $855,524.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,350.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 7,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $782,792.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,642,656.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,255 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,664. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $111.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.91 and a 200 day moving average of $102.48. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.22 and a fifty-two week high of $118.69.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.99 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

