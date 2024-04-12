Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 14,000 Shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $11,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 222.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 282.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 75.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.4% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $158.59 on Friday. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $163.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.99. The firm has a market cap of $111.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

