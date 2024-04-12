Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,596 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ITT were worth $12,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in ITT by 28.7% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 74,409 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after acquiring an additional 16,614 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 198.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 64,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,302,000 after purchasing an additional 42,767 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in ITT by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,903,000 after purchasing an additional 10,853 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in ITT by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,732,008 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $169,581,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in ITT by 46.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 614,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $60,130,000 after purchasing an additional 195,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on ITT from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp increased their target price on ITT from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ITT from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.86.

ITT Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of ITT stock opened at $130.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.17. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.43. ITT Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.82 and a 12 month high of $138.29.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34. ITT had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $829.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

ITT Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.319 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.60%.

About ITT

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

