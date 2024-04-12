Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 185,851 Shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 950,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,851 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Suzano were worth $10,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Suzano alerts:

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Suzano by 152.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Suzano by 14.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Suzano during the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Suzano during the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Suzano during the second quarter valued at about $100,000. 2.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Suzano Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SUZ opened at $12.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Suzano S.A. has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $12.98.

Suzano Profile

Suzano ( NYSE:SUZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter. Suzano had a net margin of 35.19% and a return on equity of 33.35%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Suzano S.A. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Suzano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.