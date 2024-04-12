Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 4,999 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,999 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $11,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 42,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,502,000 after acquiring an additional 14,618 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 98,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,415,000 after acquiring an additional 19,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,736,085,000 after acquiring an additional 102,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $474.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $465.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $430.08. The firm has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $292.60 and a one year high of $486.54.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 156.35% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total transaction of $694,609.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,109.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total transaction of $694,609.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,109.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.68, for a total value of $4,596,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 623,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,488,664.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,952 shares of company stock worth $10,598,070. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group raised Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $484.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $470.25.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

