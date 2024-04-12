Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Trims Stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,097,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,182 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $10,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,402,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,797 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,122,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,565 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $83,643,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,680,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,051,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,154,000 after acquiring an additional 484,530 shares in the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $389,971.89. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 390,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $7.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $11.70.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $615.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.02 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SOFI has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $6.50 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.08.

SoFi Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

