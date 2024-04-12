Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,314 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lear were worth $12,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Lear by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,584 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,814,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter worth $1,356,000. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in Lear in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Lear by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,293 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Lear from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lear from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lear from $195.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lear from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lear from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lear

In other news, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.81, for a total transaction of $387,227.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,465,019.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $1,415,224.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,483.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.81, for a total transaction of $387,227.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,465,019.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Lear Stock Performance

Shares of LEA stock opened at $136.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $117.79 and a 1 year high of $157.90.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.09). Lear had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Articles

