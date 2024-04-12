Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.35

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.35 and traded as high as C$5.35. Morguard Real Estate Inv. shares last traded at C$5.33, with a volume of 3,327 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Securities reduced their target price on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Price Performance

Insider Activity

The firm has a market capitalization of C$342.56 million, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$5.35 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.30.

In other news, insider Sime Armoyan purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,435.00. Insiders acquired a total of 297,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,007 in the last ninety days. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Morguard Real Estate Inv.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

