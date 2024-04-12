MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.19.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of MP Materials from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of MP Materials from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of MP Materials from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of MP Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of MP Materials from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MP. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in MP Materials by 153,700.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in MP Materials by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in MP Materials by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in MP Materials by 2,335.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MP stock opened at $17.29 on Friday. MP Materials has a 12 month low of $12.68 and a 12 month high of $28.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 133.00 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 9.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.55.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). MP Materials had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $41.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that MP Materials will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

