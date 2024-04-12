Murray Income Trust (LON:MUT) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $826.51

Shares of Murray Income Trust (LON:MUT – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 826.51 ($10.46) and traded as high as GBX 840 ($10.63). Murray Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 840 ($10.63), with a volume of 281,941 shares.

Murray Income Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of £899.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,166.67 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 826.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 824.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Murray Income Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a GBX 9.50 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Murray Income Trust’s payout ratio is 5,694.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Murray Income Trust

Murray Income Trust Company Profile

In other Murray Income Trust news, insider Angus Franklin purchased 4,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 828 ($10.48) per share, with a total value of £34,825.68 ($44,077.56). 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Murray Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

