nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Insider Sean Desmond Sells 2,362 Shares

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) insider Sean Desmond sold 2,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total value of $81,276.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 366,407 shares in the company, valued at $12,608,064.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

nCino Stock Performance

Shares of NCNO opened at $33.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.33 and a 200 day moving average of $30.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.82, a PEG ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 0.49. nCino, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.26 and a 12 month high of $37.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NCNO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of nCino from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on nCino from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on nCino in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on nCino from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nCino

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming grew its position in nCino by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in nCino by 218.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of nCino by 643.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of nCino by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of nCino by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

