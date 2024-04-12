Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO)

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 118.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

Shares of Mereo BioPharma Group stock opened at $2.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.63. Mereo BioPharma Group has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.72 and a quick ratio of 6.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MREO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mereo BioPharma Group by 59.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 749,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 278,729 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 63,200 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 180.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 199,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 128,367 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors.

