New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 98.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 188,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 93,708 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $8,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Mueller Industries by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mueller Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Mueller Industries stock opened at $52.25 on Friday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.59 and a 52-week high of $54.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.33 and a 200-day moving average of $45.69.

Mueller Industries Increases Dividend

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $732.38 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.05%.

Insider Activity at Mueller Industries

In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total transaction of $246,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total transaction of $246,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Andrew Martin sold 47,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $2,328,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 370,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,263,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MLI shares. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Mueller Industries in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MLI

Mueller Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.