New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $8.35 Million Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,618 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,204 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in KB Home were worth $8,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,970,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $258,098,000 after purchasing an additional 108,191 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,980,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,299,000 after purchasing an additional 85,582 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,793,847 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,257,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,612 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,077,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,233 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 165,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $9,819,235.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,491,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,583,101.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 83,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total value of $5,040,454.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 156,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,449,883.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 165,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $9,819,235.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,491,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,583,101.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 412,021 shares of company stock worth $24,954,977 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KBH opened at $64.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.73. KB Home has a 52 week low of $38.65 and a 52 week high of $72.00.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The construction company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.19. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that KB Home will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. KB Home’s payout ratio is presently 10.88%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on KB Home from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on KB Home from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on KB Home from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on KB Home from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KB Home currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.11.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

