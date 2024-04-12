New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $8.61 Million Stock Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $8,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Gold stock opened at $122.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.66. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.55 and a 52 week high of $147.82.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $152.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.32 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.53% and a return on equity of 8.18%. Royal Gold’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.96%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Royal Gold from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. National Bank Financial upgraded Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Royal Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

In related news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 500 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $56,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,351. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

