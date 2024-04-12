New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 491,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,950 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $7,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PARA. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 635.0% during the 3rd quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Paramount Global from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Moffett Nathanson raised Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.79.

Paramount Global Stock Up 7.3 %

PARA stock opened at $11.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.92.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is currently -19.61%.

Paramount Global Profile

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.